The days of residents relying on a temporary low-level crossing at Upper Pappinbarra are drawing to an end.
The replacement of the Pappinbarra Junction Bridge, across the Pappinbarra River at Right Arm Road, has reached a milestone with the beams, or girders, installed.
The girders span and support the bridge deck between the piers and the ends of the bridge. The construction of the deck and the road approaches come next.
The new bridge is expected to open by the end of September. The single-lane concrete bridge, with a 100-year design life, will replace a timber bridge destroyed during the 2019 bushfire.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council senior project manager Steve Mizzi said the bridge was a critical link for Right Arm Road residents.
The council built a low-level river crossing to reinstate vehicle access after the bushfire. The new bridge is the long-term solution.
Council's group manager project delivery Chris Favaloro said it was a significant bridge replacement from the bushfire damage.
"It is great for the community to have that confidence in their road network, that gets them from the highways of Port Macquarie to home, has got that durability behind it," he said.
The four-span concrete bridge is on the same alignment as the previous bridge.
The project, with an expected cost of about $3 million, is funded through the state government's Transport for NSW disaster relief funding.
Mr Favaloro said the works that needed to be constructed in the waterway posed a challenge in the wet weather.
The project required three piers to be constructed within the waterway.
Mr Mizzi recognised the commitment of the contractors, Saunders Civilbuild, in constructing the bridge as timely as possible, despite the inclement weather.
The temporary low-level crossing will be removed once the new bridge opens to traffic.
Pappinbarra Progress Association president Lisa McLeod said it was great to see the progress being made on the bridge build.
She said 40mm to 50mm of rain led to the low-level temporary access being cut-off which severely affected residents.
"This [bridge] will make a huge difference to accessibility for community members as well as the Rural Fire Service for the coming fire season," Mrs McLeod said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
