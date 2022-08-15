Port Macquarie News

St Peter's Primary School off to Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge rugby league final at Campbelltown

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
August 15 2022 - 5:03am
St Peter's Primary School Port Macquarie are into the national finals.

One game. Twenty minutes each way. Forty minutes of football. After a 430-kilometre bus ride.

