One game. Twenty minutes each way. Forty minutes of football. After a 430-kilometre bus ride.
That's all that stands between St Peter's Primary School Port Macquarie and them being crowned the Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge national winners on August 25.
A spirited defensive effort was the key ingredient to St Peter's progression to the national final after they won three games in the state finals at Port Macquarie on August 4.
They now have to do it again in the confines of Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney as they aim to become the best Catholic school in Australia.
"We only have one shot. A trip to Sydney for 40 minutes of football," coach Geoff Leary said.
St Peter's conceded just 18 points in three games at the state finals in an effort Leary attributed to strong defensive systems.
"If your defence is on the money you're going to stand a very good chance of doing well in any game, but particularly rugby league," he said.
"You can get the technique right; you can coach that, but it's hard to coach spirit and they've got a certain spirit around their defence."
And while the Port Macquarie school also scored an impressive 76 points in attack, it was the defensive effort that pleased the coach the most.
"Defence is a commitment on the part of the 17 or 19 we had the other day and that's what I judge a team on - their defence," Leary said.
"It has to be a united commitment. In attack, you can possibly get away with having three or four prominent players, but defensively you need a good 13 at this level."
St Peter's will tackle St Columbkille's Catholic Primary School from Corrimal in the final after St Columbkille's accounted for traditional heavyweights St Mary's Catholic Primary School from Dubbo.
Leary knows it will be a tough ask, but welcomes the challenge.
"We're in with a shot, but the other team is a pretty good side and knocked over St Mary's Dubbo which is a school of around 420 kids and have traditionally been very dominant," the coach said.
The final will be the first time St Peter's have progressed to the national final of the Catholic schools rugby league competition after making three of the last six state finals of the All-Schools competition.
"We normally play in the All-Schools competition, but there is no All-Schools anymore so we've had a crack in the Catholic schools competition," Leary said.
"The boys have trained very enthusiastically for a few months now and love their football and train very well. They're a good crew of kids and looking forward to the final."
