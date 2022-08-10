Port Macquarie News

Wauchope pair charged with firearms, drug and property offences

By Newsroom
Updated August 11 2022 - 2:12am, first published August 10 2022 - 10:47pm
Some of the weapons seized. Picture: Mid North Coast Police

A Wauchope man and a woman have been charged with drug, property and firearms related offences following a police operation.

