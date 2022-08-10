Wauchope pair charged with firearms, drug and property offences

A Wauchope man and a woman have been charged with drug, property and firearms related offences following a police operation.
About 8.30am on Wednesday (August 10), officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District, executed a search warrant at a property on High Street, Wauchope.
Advertisement
Officers located and seized a shortened shotgun, ammunition, unauthorised prescription medication, a motorcycle and jewellery.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie police station.
She was charged with:
About 3.30pm the same day, a second search warrant was executed at a property on Business Circuit, Wauchope.
Officers located and seized four gel-blaster firearms, a .303 rifle and ammunition.
A 31-year-old man was charged with:
They were both refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.