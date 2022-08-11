Port Macquarie News

Port City Bull Sharks to go the long way around to reach 2022 Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final

By Paul Jobber
August 11 2022 - 6:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING side Sharks warmed up for the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final with a comfortable 5-1 win over Port City Bull Sharks in the final round game played at Taree.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.