MANNING side Sharks warmed up for the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final with a comfortable 5-1 win over Port City Bull Sharks in the final round game played at Taree.
"We won pretty easily, but Port didn't have their top players,'' Sharks coach Scott Harry said.
He said the visitors were without former Australian representative Matt Butturini and their South African contingent.
Brad Pautz, Adam Blanchard, Ben Clough, Dave Spence and Sam Peake also missed the clash while Simon Thresher is preparing to umpire at the masters World Cup in Birmingham.
Lachie Harry, Lachie Cross and Brady Cross were strong for Sharks, however, coach Harry said it was a strong performance across the field. However, he's not too happy with the prospect of having a week off.
"We'd rather keep playing,'' he said.
He expects to play Port City in the decider.
"When all their top players are available they're a good unit,'' Harry said.
Tigers are the women's minor premiers and will meet either Sharks or Camden Haven in the August 20 grand final.
Port City captain Mike Johnston was not fussed about the lopsided result and whether it would have any lasting effect on his team.
"We had the semi-finals already locked in so it was a dead-rubber match and the result wasn't that necessary," he said.
"We didn't go into that match thinking we were going to win. We just wanted to play nice, hard hockey and good structured hockey."
The Bull Sharks will be confident of beating the Sharks should they navigate their way past Port Thunder in this weekend's grand final qualifier.
"Last time we played them we got the win with our full team and it was a pretty tough match so we're definitely capable of winning it," Johnston said.
"It's just a matter of if we can be there and play some good hockey on the day."
Sharks will now play either Port City or Port Thunder in the grand final at Taree on Saturday, August 20. The two Port sides meet in the final at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
"It will be a very tough match and last time we played them we walked away with a loss so we have a lot to learn," Johnston said.
"Hopefully we can get past them and into a spot in the grand final."
