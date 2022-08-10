Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie man sentenced over road rage incident at Macca's drive-through

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:04am
A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced for stalking and intimidation after a "road rage incident" at a fast food restaurant drive-through.

