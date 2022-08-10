Port Macquarie man sentenced over road rage incident at Macca's drive-through

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced for stalking and intimidation after a "road rage incident" at a fast food restaurant drive-through.
Ross Ian Rockstro, 66, pleaded guilty to three charges, including stalk and intimidate, negligent driving and not giving particulars after an altercation at a McDonald's drive-through in Port Macquarie in April, 2022.
He appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court for sentencing on August 10.
"There's absolutely no excuse for your behaviour," Magistrate Darcy said in her sentencing remarks.
The 66-year-old has been handed a community corrections order for six months and a $200 fine. He must also pay $660 in compensation to the victim for vehicle repairs.
Documents before the court show that between 2.05pm and 2.10pm on April 14, 2022, at the McDonald's drive-through on the corner of Park and Bay streets, Port Macquarie, Rockstro became agitated at the car in front while waiting in line.
He then accelerated around the car in the drive-through, which was being driven by a woman, scraping the front of the vehicle, which caused minor damage.
The 66-year-old then got out of his car and began yelling abuse at the woman and pointing towards the two cars.
He proceeded to walk up to the driver's side window of the victim's car and directed a tirade of abuse at the victim who was fearful for her safety.
Rockstro then left the scene without giving his details to the victim for vehicle repairs.
Police attended Rockstro's home around 7.30pm on April 15 where he was charged.
In her sentencing remarks, Magistrate Darcy described the intimidation offence as "serious".
"The other two matters would have been dealt with [as] traffic infringements if you had not been charged with intimidation," she said.
"This is a road rage incident and sadly those types of matters are all too prevalent in the community."
Magistrate Darcy said it is understandable that the victim was fearful during the incident.
"Instead of getting out and exchanging particulars as you're obligated to do after the act, you got out of your car very angrily and were shouting at the victim," she said.
"You abused her and threw your arms around. She was very fearful, which is understandable given the way you were acting at the time.
"This type of response to what's a relatively minor situation is a complete over-reaction."
