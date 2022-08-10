Port Macquarie News

Bundaleer Nursing Home COVID outbreak is causing heartache for Wauchope families

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wauchope resident has voiced concerns over her father's welfare at Bundaleer Nursing Home. Picture: Bundaleer website

A Wauchope resident says she's concerned about the welfare of her father after a COVID outbreak at Bundaleer Nursing Home resulted in two deaths and 45 residents testing positive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.