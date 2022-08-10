A Wauchope resident says she's concerned about the welfare of her father after a COVID outbreak at Bundaleer Nursing Home resulted in two deaths and 45 residents testing positive.
The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she's been unable to visit her father at the Cameron Street home for over three weeks.
Advertisement
"Residents are not being allowed out of their rooms and they're not being told anything," she said.
Bundaleer was acquired on July 1 by national aged care provider Apollo Care.
A spokesperson from Apollo Care said staff have been managing the COVID outbreak in the aged care community since July 18.
"[It's] has resulted in 45 residents and five staff testing positive to COVID.
"Sadly, two of the residents who tested positive to COVID have died."
There are currently 18 residents and one staff member still active with COVID. The last positive case was detected on August 7.
The concerned Wauchope resident said there's been limited communication between staff and families about the situation.
"My father's mental health is being impacted because he's stuck in a small room," she said.
"In my opinion staff are treating residents like animals."
Apollo Care chief operating office Barry Ashcroft said he understood the past three weeks had been a challenging time for residents and staff at the Bundaleer Aged Care Community.
"COVID continues to impact all parts of our community, but none more-so than the aged care sector," he said.
"During a COVID outbreak restricting visitor access to the community is a vital part of helping to prevent further spread of the virus and keep residents as protected as possible."
There are full visitor restrictions in place (excluding essential visitors) at Bundaleer as per the NSW Health guidelines.
Every resident that does not have COVID can have at least one visitor (who undergoes a rapid antigen test and wears a mask) to support their psychological wellbeing.
A spokesperson from Apollo Care said the local public health unit had recommended that Bundaleer residents with COVID stay in their rooms.
Mr Ashcroft said the organisation knows visitor restrictions can be difficult for residents and their families. He thanked them for their cooperation.
"We aim to do as much as possible to keep residents feeling connected to others through a modified lifestyle program and a remote visits program that uses Facetime and Zoom technology," he said.
Advertisement
"I would also like to commend the Bundaleer team for the care and compassion they have shown residents during these testing times."
A map on the NSW Health website shows the COVID-19 vaccination rates for aged care residents.
It displays data for residents' third and fourth dose vaccination rates by facility across Australia.
As of August 2, 90 to 100 per cent of Bundaleer residents had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Thirty to 39 per cent of eligible residents had received four doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information, or to provide feedback about the COVID response please email feedback@apollocare.com.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.