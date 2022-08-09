A holiday and a gold medal; it's been a good week for Wicked Elf's head brewer Ryan Nilsson-Linne.
While he was taking a break in northern Queensland, the Port Macquarie brewery's Pale Ale was picking up a Gold Medal at the 2022 Sydney Royal Beer & Cider Awards.
Run by the Royal Agricultural Society, the event has a reputation for being Australia's toughest beer and cider competition.
Judges were impressed with the strength of the competition this year, with a record 348 entries and a total of 267 Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals awarded.
Chair of judges Ian Kingham said medals were awarded on merit only and "the judging process was meticulous."
"All beers are judged blind and only great beer stands out at the judging table," he said.
This year's competition also broke new ground, introducing four new classes for reduced and no alcohol, including the first ever stand-alone, alcohol-free cider class in any beer and competition in Australia.
Wicked Elf also picked up three Bronze medals for its Fastidious Bastard IPA, Big Red IPA and Porter.
