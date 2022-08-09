Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie's Wicked Elf wins gold at industry awards

By Newsroom
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:31am, first published 8:40am
Port Macquarie's Ryan Nilsson-Linne dry hopping the brewery's pale ale. Picture supplied

A holiday and a gold medal; it's been a good week for Wicked Elf's head brewer Ryan Nilsson-Linne.

