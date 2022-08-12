Anthony Mahr says his life wouldn't be the same without the support of Guide Dogs Australia.
The Wauchope resident is blind and he's running Sydney's City2Surf event on Sunday, August 14 to raise money for the organisation.
Anthony relies heavily on his guide dog Shadow for support.
"I owe my life and independence to my boy," he said.
"He is my world and I couldn't face our adventures without him."
Shadow recently had to undergo surgery on his leg, after tearing his cruciate ligament, which put him out of action for six weeks.
Anthony has been advised Shadow should be able to get back to his regular duties in a couple of weeks.
It's been difficult for Anthony to get around without his friend by his side.
He's hit poles, phone boxes and park benches.
"You don't notice when you're with a guide dog, because they just dodge it all," he said.
Guide Dogs Australia paid for all of Shadow's surgery, his medical bills and X-rays.
Anthony said he wouldn't be able to afford the cost of the procedure and follow up checks, estimated to be over $6000.
Like Shadow, Anthony has also been impacted by his own health issues in 2022.
He was forced to pull out of Ironman Australia in May because he suffered seizures and had a heart issue, which prevented him from taking part in the swim leg of the event.
However, he's been cleared to participate in land-based events.
Anthony has been running five and 10 kilometre distances as part of his training. He also took part in the Gold Coast half marathon in July.
Kevin Stringer will be Anthony's support person for the City2Surf.
Anthony will run the event in a kilt to attract attention to the cause.
"It gets people talking," he said.
It's Anthony's third City2Surf event and he's hoping to raise $10,000 for Guide Dogs Australia.
To make a donation, please visit city2surf22.grassrootz.com/guidedogs/shadows-fundraiser
