Wauchope resident Anthony Mahr prepares to run City2Surf for Guide Dogs Australia

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 12 2022 - 12:00am
Wauchope resident Anthony Mahr with his guide dog Shadow. Anthony is ready to run City2Surf to raise funds for Guide Dogs Australia. Picture: Liz Langdale

Anthony Mahr says his life wouldn't be the same without the support of Guide Dogs Australia.

