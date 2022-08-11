A tree removal, habitat pruning and lopping plan is a step towards a safe flight path when a helipad is relocated at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
The state government is investing $21.5 million to deliver a new helipad and car park project at Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) to improve patient accessibility to health services.
The helipad will be relocated from grounds at the side of the hospital to the emergency department roof. The land currently used for the helipad will be converted into additional car-parking.
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said to ensure a safe flight path for aircraft, Health Infrastructure had lodged a development application with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to remove a small number of trees and trim vegetation.
The development application seeks approval to remove seven trees, habitat prune 32 trees and the light to medium lopping of 54 trees on council-owned land near the hospital, adjacent to John Oxley Drive and the Oxley Highway.
The spokesperson said the work was necessary to meet aviation requirements for helicopters landing at the new facility.
Consent is also sought for compensatory works including the installation of three glider poles and 11 nest boxes and entry into the Biodiversity Offset Scheme to offset the impact of the work.
"Every effort is being made to minimise the potential impacts on the local koala and squirrel glider populations, with all work to be supervised by specialist ecologists and arborists," the spokesperson said.
"The new flight path minimises vegetation impacts and three new glider poles and 11 new nest boxes will be installed to rejuvenate the local habitat."
Site surveys will be carried out prior to works on-site to identify areas where trees can be retained.
The spokesperson said the relocated helipad would provide the most direct route to the emergency department and operating theatres, improving aeromedical services for patients.
"The new helipad will also improve safety for all stakeholders at PMBH, not only patients and staff, but also members of the public who are accessing the hospital campus," the spokesperson said.
The development application for the tree-related works is on exhibition through the council until Monday, August 15.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
