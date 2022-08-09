Port Macquarie News

'Strokes don't discriminate': Amy Jennings raises awareness

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie pilates instructor Kelly Wilson and resident Amy Jennings want to raise awareness as part of Stroke Week. Picture: Liz Langdale

People often tell Amy Jennings she is too young to have suffered a stroke.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.