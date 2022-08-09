Port Macquarie Boxing Club coach Michael Eggins strongly believes young guns Aaron Coulter and Blake Coghlan are ones to keep an eye on.
It came after a showing at Paddington RSL last month where they impressed at Astrid Van Der Sluys' Sydney Fight League tournament.
Coghlan was beaten in a split points' decision despite having two points deducted for ducking his head throughout his bout.
Coulter gave up six years of age to his opponent although he inflicted two standing-eight counts in the first round before the referee stopped the fight soon after.
"They're both very strong fighters and the only reason I took the fight was because of Aaron's experience," Eggins said.
"It was his third fight and it was the other fella's first, so we were pretty comfortable. He hits like a truck."
Eggins said the duo's success didn't come as a surprise because he knew how hard they had worked.
"Without sounding cocky, I was expecting them to win because they're both very well-drilled and train very hard and are dedicated to the sport," he said.
"Some kid's go one foot in and one foot out, but they're both feet in and they train the house down."
That training regime includes climbing into the ring with Port Macquarie amateur-turned-professional boxer Jess Messina.
"They do a lot of rounds with her," Eggins said.
The ability to fight other people from outside their Port Macquarie bubble would only help Coghlan and Coulter's progression through the boxing ranks.
"It's good to fight guys from outside your area and that was another reason why we went down there - just to gauge it," Eggins said.
"A lot of the Sydney gyms train a lot more than up here and I was very happy with the boys. They mixed it very well."
The Port Macquarie Boxing Club pairing will now head to the Golden Gloves in Queensland later this month.
"We just love travelling and boxing," the coach said.
"We will take a strong team to do the town proud."
