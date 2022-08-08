The tight-knit community of Telegraph Point is among the winners from an upgrade at a riverside reserve.
The Log Wharf Reserve improvements feature a new toilet block with sewer connection, a covered picnic shelter and redesigned footpaths.
Representatives from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the community, along with Cowper MP Pat Conaghan, gathered at the upgraded reserve on Monday, August 8.
Telegraph Point Community Association member Stewart Armstrong said the upgrade result was first-class.
He said the reserve was used by a lot of people from residents to the travelling public.
"It was wiped out in the floods and they have come back and done it better," Mr Armstrong said.
The reserve beside the Wilson River was hard hit by the March 2021 floods with water reaching a depth of two to three metres. Signs, picnic settings and seats were damaged or destroyed.
The upgrade project is part of the Log Wharf Reserve Masterplan, which is a community-driven vision involving the Telegraph Point Community-Council Action Team and the Telegraph Point Community Association.
Mayor Peta Pinson, who described the upgrade as fantastic, recognised the community spirit in areas like Telegraph Point.
The council kept in mind the reserve's flood-prone nature with materials such as concrete, aluminium and hardwood timber incorporated into the upgrade design.
"We want more people to enjoy these beautiful spaces, so locals can make frequent use of the facilities and visitors will appreciate them too," Cr Pinson said.
The Log Wharf Reserve upgrade was funded through the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program with a budget of $250,000.
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan said the funding through the then Coalition government, with community consultation, made the area not only great for locals but also for tourists.
"These upgrades will help to protect the natural environment, while enhancing the community's experience of this wonderful space," he said.
