Arts grant hits the right note for Wauchope's country music star Angus Gill

Wauchope's country music star Angus Gill has been busy hitting the road and putting together tracks for his fifth studio album, which is set to be released at the beginning of 2023.
"As artists, it's been a tough couple of years and it's great being back out on the road and doing what we do," Mr Gill said.
Mr Gill's latest album will feature collaborations with some well-known country music stars.
"I have just started working on a handful of tracks which will be released as singles," he said.
"I've had a track with Pixie Jenkins, which is an instrumental that was released a couple of days ago.
"I've also had Slim Dusty's daughter Anne Kirkpatrick come into the studio to sing on a track that one will be out soon."
"I'll also be doing another collaboration with my friend Kevin Bennett."
Mr Gill's fifth studio album is being made possible through a $18,000 grant through Round 2 of the NSW Government's Arts and Cultural Funding Program.
More than 120 individuals, groups and organisations funded through the program will share in almost $5 million that will support an exciting range of art forms including music, dance, theatre, festivals and literature.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said Mr Gill is a talented young musician who is making his mark on the country music scene.
"We all know how tough the music industry can be so to be able to help Angus with his latest album is something I strongly support and I wish him every success," she said.
Mr Gill said the grant funding will go towards paying for the players, artwork and publicity and all of the other hidden costs that are involved with putting an album together.
"All of the songs that will be on the next album have come about as a result of the grant," he said.
"These grants are really hard to get so I'm very grateful to be able to have that support."
After playing shows in Macksville, Mullumbimby and Coutts Crossing over the weekend, Mr Gill will be performing at Gloucester and Wauchope on August 19 and 20.
"Getting out on the road after COVID-19 has been challenging because people are waiting longer before buying tickets, but people are starting to get more confident in coming out to shows again," he said.
"I can't wait to play a local Wauchope hometown show in a couple of weeks."
