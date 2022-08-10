It's hard to imagine a time when some Port Macquarie petrol stations were only allowing $1 sales.
However, that's exactly what occurred on August 3 in 1972 when Port Macquarie motorists faced a petrol shortage crisis, and were being urged to buy petrol if it was absolutely necessary.
Advertisement
Debbie Sommers from the Port Macquarie Museum said motorists wouldn't get very far with a $1 petrol purchase today.
In July petrol prices in the Hastings hit record highs.
The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Port Macquarie hit 209 cents per litre, while the average in Kempsey was 210.9.
According to the 1972 Port News article, almost all the garages were rationing fuel due to a petrol strike, where maintenance workers walked off their jobs across the state.
Some stations were only serving 'regular customers, milk vendors and taxis'.
A garage proprietor spoke to a journalist from the Port News in 1972 and said he was very concerned about the fuel situation.
"Every motorist can help ease the problem a little by using a car only when absolutely necessary," he said.
"There are people who are less dependent on cars than others, who should buy the same amount of petrol as they do normally, particularly those who don't travel great distances to work each day and aren't contemplating any long journeys.
"As it is, people are panicking and buying petrol by the tankful which they probably won't use for weeks.
"It means there will be no petrol left for people who need it during an emergency."
Hundreds of petrol cap lock were also sold to deter thieves and car owners were advised to park their vehicles in well-lit areas.
Port Macquarie's tourism industry was also impacted by the 1972 petrol strike event.
"Tourists who would be travelling from all states in Australia have cancelled their bookings and caused only a few of the motel bedroom suites to be occupied," the Port News article said.
"Victorians who are able to buy petrol in their own state encounter trouble once they reach the NSW border.
"One Victorian family, staying in Port Macquarie, have prolonged their visit until the strike is over as they can't buy enough petrol to make the return journey."
Advertisement
Port Macquarie resident Helen Gibson says she'll never witness petrol prices falling to under $1 per litre again in her lifetime.
Mrs Gibson was born in 1943 and was lucky to travel around Australia with her late husband.
While she can't recall the exact events of the 1972 petrol shortage, she doesn't believe it would've lasted very long.
Fuel prices looked very different 40 years ago.
"I couldn't tell you the prices offhand now but it was a lot cheaper than it is now," she said.
Mrs Gibson believes there could be a time where there is no fuel left.
Advertisement
She said there should be more incentives for people to purchase electric vehicles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.