Port Macquarie News

History: Remembering Port Macquarie's 1972 petrol shortage

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In August 1972 Port Macquarie faced a petrol shortage crisis and some sales were limited to $1. Picture: Courtesy of Port Macquarie Museum

It's hard to imagine a time when some Port Macquarie petrol stations were only allowing $1 sales.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.