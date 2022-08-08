Telegraph Point's much-loved Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park has hit the market.
The tourist park offering world-class water-skiing facilities has been listed for sale by specialist national firm HTL Property.
Owner Jason Stone and his family moved to the area and built the man-made lakes in 2000, offering a range of waterski and wakeboarding fun for locals and visitors before the inflatable aqua park was built in 2017.
"The idea [for the aqua park] came from friends on the Sunshine Coast with similar parks and they have been popular," Mr Stone told the Port Macquarie News in 2017 when the aqua park opened to the public.
"We saw a niche in the market and wanted to branch out into broader water sports, and thought it would be great for the Port Macquarie area."
"Since 1999, our family has been involved in the day-to-day operations and development of Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park and accordingly, we are excited to pass the baton on to the next investor who has the capacity to oversee the continuation of a world class water-ski and leisure Park in Australia."
The park offers a range of accommodation, including cabins, two bunk houses, a four-bedroom waterfront home and powered and unpowered sites ideal for caravans and camping.
The Aqua and waterski parks are positioned on two 720m man-made lakes; which have played host to several waterski world championships, and separately boast 27 Australian records.
The aftermath of the March 2021 floods left all 10 of the holiday park cabins as well as the front office, staff quarters, kiosk and the manager's residence damaged and in need of repair.
The park reopened six months later in September following an extensive post-flood rebuild.
Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park is available for sale via an International Expression of Interest campaign which closes on August 24, 2022.
HTL property director James Carrick said there is a high demand for activity-based accommodation offerings.
"We anticipate extremely strong enquiry levels given the value-add scenarios applicable to the property for an incoming investor," he said.
HTL property director Nic Simarro said the chance to purchase this type of investment is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park is a once in a generation opportunity to acquire a revenue generating and significant landholding within 15 minutes drive of the burgeoning Port Macquarie," he said.
