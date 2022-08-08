Sharing stories with the Disability Royal Commission can go beyond the written word.
An information day on the Town Green on Monday, August 8 allowed residents to find out more about the inquiry, sharing their stories and the free supports and advocacy available.
Your Story Disability Legal Support solicitor Georgina Davey said there was quite a lot of freedom in how to express yourself in your stories.
"It is a unique opportunity to express yourself however you like and in whatever language," Miss Davey said.
She said clients had told their stories through visual art, song and poetry. The options also include by telephone, email, video and through the Royal Commission's website.
The Disability Royal Commission is investigating the mistreatment of people with disability in all contexts and settings.
Miss Davey said people's stories and experiences mattered.
"The more stories the Royal Commission hears about, the better they are able to make recommendations," she said.
Your Story Disability Legal Support, Disability Advocacy NSW and Interrelate hosted the Port Macquarie information day.
Miss Davey said if anyone was interested in telling their story, they could reach out to one of those services and explore their options. The services provide free legal advice, free counselling and advocacy support.
December 31, 2022 is the deadline for submissions.
The Royal Commission has already received thousands of submissions from across the country.
The submissions will assist in the creation of recommendations. The Royal Commission's report is due to be delivered by September 29, 2023.
The Blue Knot Foundation offers free, specialist counselling support and a referral service on 1800 421 468 for people with disability, their families and carers, and anyone affected by the Disability Royal Commission.
Your Story Disability Legal Support has a free information line on 1800 77 1800.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
