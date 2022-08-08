Port Macquarie News

Free support a chance to be heard at Disability Royal Commission

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Anderson from Your Story Disability Legal Support, Disability Advocacy's Mel Lawrence, Bernadette Mears from Interrelate and Your Story Disability Legal Support's Georgina Davey promote the information day on the Town Green. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Sharing stories with the Disability Royal Commission can go beyond the written word.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.