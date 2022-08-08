Port Macquarie News
Southern Cross University research reveals how animals can cross highways

By Newsroom
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:30am, first published 12:00am
A koala is captured on video using an underpass to safely cross a major highway. Picture: Southern Cross University.

Southern Cross University research has revealed road underpasses can provide a safe mode of travel for native animals under Mid North Coast major highways.

