Port Macquarie residents interested in sharing their stories with the Disability Royal Commission can find out about the free support and advocacy available at an event on Town Green on Monday August 8.
Hosted by Your Story Disability Legal Support (Your Story), Disability Advocacy NSW and Interrelate, the information sessions will take place from 9am to 2pm.
Advertisement
Your Story Director Susannah O'Reilly said the event is a chance for local people with disability and their supporters to find out about the Royal Commission and how to access free legal, counselling and advocacy support if required.
"The Disability Royal Commission is taking submissions until December 31 as it investigates the mistreatment of people with disability in all contexts and settings," Ms O'Reilly said.
"We know that roughly eight per cent of Port Macquarie-Hastings residents live with disability and typically face challenges such as exclusion from school, difficulties accessing services and the National Disability Insurance Scheme, and a lack of support and discrimination in the workplace.
"It's important that the Royal Commission hears their stories and ideas for change so that its recommendations to government reflect the needs and priorities of people with disability across Australia."
Aboriginal Legal Service lawyers will be available to support First Nations people with disability, and their families.
Ms O'Reilly added that family members, friends, carers, advocates, and supporters also have a valuable contribution to make and can access free support to share their stories.
"We can talk to people about their options for sharing their story, and how to do this safely and privately."
Disability Advocacy NSW offers free advocacy support for residents across many New South Wales regions to access and be heard in the Disability Royal Commission.
"The Royal Commission is a chance to shed light on the systemic issues that people with disability face, and for those who've been mistreated to share their stories and be respectfully listened to," Regional Manager for the Mid North Coast Gary Thomas said.
Data from the 2021 Census shows 7187 people out of 86,762 people (8.3%) in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government Area, identified as requiring assistance with core activities.
"An advocate can help you tell your story, protect your rights and access other supports.
"They can also support you to make a submission, which can be in any language or format."
Interrelate provides free, independent, and confidential counselling and submission services to support people who are affected by the Disability Royal Commission.
"We know it can be difficult to relive traumatic experiences," Clinical Specialist Melissa Fitzgerald said.
"But we also hear from people that it can be empowering and healing to share their story. If you do decide to take that step, then know that there is a lot of free support available."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.