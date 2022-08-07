Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie info day a chance to share your story with the Disability Royal Commission

By Newsroom
Updated August 7 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:50am
Your Story lawyers Jack Anderson and Georgina Davey in Port Macquarie. Picture supplied

Port Macquarie residents interested in sharing their stories with the Disability Royal Commission can find out about the free support and advocacy available at an event on Town Green on Monday August 8.

