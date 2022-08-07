Port Macquarie News
Photos

'Really magical': hundreds attend Wauchope's first Cosplay Festival to connect and create

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
August 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people of all ages put their creativity on show on Saturday (August 6) at the inaugural Wauchope Cosplay Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.