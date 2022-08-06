Adventurers create traffic jam at Wauchope for caravan, 4WD, fish and boat show

Cars were bumper to bumper for a kilometre heading into Wauchope on Saturday (August 6) morning.
The traffic jam was caused by keen adventures heading to the Mid North Coast Caravan, Camping 4WD Fish & Boat Show at the Wauchope Showground.
The event hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Event manager Loretta Payne said it's good to be back.
"It's fabulous to see this many people here after two years. So much money from this event goes directly back into the community," she said.
"The weather has been so kind to us."
Ms Payne said 2888 walked through the gates for the event on Friday (August 5), while over 5000 people were expected to attend on Saturday (August 6).
Caravan sales have boomed in Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and international borders were slammed shut, and people have hit the road in record numbers.
In 2021, more than 42,000 caravans were sold in Australia, this is a 14 per cent spike on previous records set back in the 1970s.
With more people hooking up their caravan and travelling around the country, safety measures sometimes take a back seat.
A high number of caravans on the road are overweight, which can cause serious issues.
Ms Payne said the Mid North Coast Caravan, Camping 4WD Fish & Boat Show aims to provide education as well as products for keen adventurers.
"There's businesses here that can talk to people about how to travel in a caravan safely including loading and correct weight," she said.
"That is essential for travelling with a caravan."
One company ensuring our roads are safer is Weigh 'n' Go, a mobile weighing service based in the Lake Macquarie area.
Rob and Cathy Adams started the business to help people understand the risks of having an overweight caravan.
"Since COVID started, the caravaning world has just gone crazy," Ms Adams said.
"People couldn't travel overseas, so everyone is getting caravans.
"People are looking at a 12 to 18 month wait for a new caravan now because of the demand."
Ms Adams said around 80 percent of caravans are overweight.
"If you're just 10 kilograms over your legal weight and in a car accident, your insurance is null and void," she said.
"It can also be really dangerous in an accident and can increase the risk of more serious injuries or death."
Ms Adams said most caravans are overweight because people are unaware.
"We're a luxury society now and everyone wants an en suite and every other luxury from home that you try and stack into that van," she said.
"The more you're in your caravan, the more you put in it."
Ms Payne also encourages caravan owners to get their weight checked.
"There's quite a few companies out there now that weigh caravans to make sure they're within weight," she said.
