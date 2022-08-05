Port Macquarie News

A dog's love is unconditional. So why are so many being dumped and surrendered?

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biscuit and Ella

These are my dogs. Biscuit the Bichalier (L) is almost 14 and Ella the Cavoodle is almost eight. I love them to bits and they love me unconditionally.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.