Port Saints will need to equal the amount of wins they have achieved in 15 games across the final four games of the season to reach the Coastal Premier League Men's finals.
Saints currently languish in 10th position on the ladder with last weekend's mixed results against Port United and Northern Storm likely to prove terminal to their 2022 campaign.
Coach Ollie King converted from the spot in the first half as Saints registered an upset 1-0 win over Port United on Saturday before they fell 2-0 to the Storm 24 hours later.
They are now largely relying on other results although they do have to face Coffs City United in two of their remaining four matches.
Their season is on life support.
"We kind of had a look (at the ladder) and six points over the weekend would have done epic towards making the finals and would have put us in a real good position," King said.
"Now we're sort of still in the same spot and we're going to have to take four or five wins so that's a fair task seeing as that would equal the amount of wins all season.
"We need to finish strong for the season."
King was hopeful their one-goal defeat over United would have proven to be a turning point in their season before their goalscoring woes again reared their head at Korora.
Saints have only hit the net 22 times in 15 matches at a rate of one and a half goals per game.
They won't win too many premierships with that sort of record.
"I was happy with the win (over Port United), but frustrated that (not scoring from open play) is a factor and then that showed on Sunday," King said.
"We're still struggling in front of goal, but we'll keep pressing on with it and hopefully the goals will start coming."
