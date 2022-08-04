Camden Haven Community at 3 has announced their intention to acquire emergency accommodation for people in the local area.
The not-for-profit charity has located a suitable motel in Laurieton and has brought it before the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and state government for approval.
The emergency accommodation will house up to 100 people who are homeless, victims of domestic violence or anyone who is needing temporary accommodation for three months.
Camden Haven Community at 3 chairperson Theo Hazelgrove said this project has been a long time coming.
"There's a great outpouring in the community for this to happen as soon as possible," he said. "The community doesn't want to see people living on the streets or in their cars anymore."
Camden Haven Community at 3 helps people who are homeless, lonely or in financial difficulty.
"Our aim is to offer people something that they may never have had offered to them in their life before," Mr Hazegrove said. "That may be a full time job, reconnection with their family and society, a new home, new friends and new opportunities."
The charity has made the announcement during Homelessness Week (August 1-7), an annual event that seeks to raise awareness around people experiencing homelessness, the issues they face and the action needed to achieve long-lasting solutions, including increasing the supply of social housing.
Mr Hazelgrove said the homeless crisis has become more dire due to the rising cost of living, with 23 people currently homeless in the Camden Haven.
"That's just in this area, but there's probably more who just don't come to us," he said. "There's more homelessness now with the interest rates going up and there will be more in the future because of the cost of living."
Mr Hazelgrove said the charity has relocated more than 20 people in the past year to live with their family in Coffs Harbour, Tamworth, Bulahdelah, Newcastle and Sydney "because there's nowhere here for them to stay".
Mr Hazelgrove said the emergency accommodation will be crucial for people who are seeking help and have nowhere else to go.
"There will be an operational manager and case workers to help with the operation of this motel and ensure the people are getting the best care available," he said.
"We want to get this motel to ensure they have a safe place to stay while getting the right services so they can make arrangements to better their circumstances."
