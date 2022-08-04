She is the 15-year-old competing in an open-age national surf event, but don't for one second think Imojen Enfield is intimidated by the task ahead at the Australian Surf Championships.
Her confidence levels are sky-high following a third-place finish at the junior state titles last month which came after a second-place as an under-12 at the same event.
Enfield also took out the under-16 female regional title at the Ride The Wave festival in Port Macquarie back in June when she also finished third in the open division.
She will again delve into some hometown knowledge of various Hastings beach breaks this weekend when the national titles come to town and who knows how far she can go.
"It's a good confidence-booster, but going into Port nationals I don't have any expectations about that because it is open-age, so that's just going to be a bit more fun and see how far I get in that," she said.
The top-three berth at junior state level provided Enfield with an opportunity to learn about how to structure each individual heat when she took to the water.
She said embracing the competitive atmosphere rather than be daunted by it resulted in more enjoyment. When you're enjoying yourself, anything is possible.
"Each heat (at state) I learned something new and took more information into each heat, but the main thing was you're going to go best if you have confidence in yourself," she said.
"If you psyche yourself out before you get in the water, you're beating yourself before you even get out there."
When asked whether the stress levels were higher at a higher-ranked tournament such as the Australian Shortboard Titles or at junior level, the teenager said there wasn't a comparison.
"It's weird, but I get more nervous in a junior competition because when you're versing other people your age you have higher expectations on yourself," she said.
"When you're versing older people you've just got to give it your best shot and you've got nothing to lose really."
There are a variety of beaches on offer for the competition that include Town Beach, Lighthouse Beach, North Haven or Shelly Beach.
But there was one break the 15-year-old was hopeful would see a day or two of competition.
"Flynns Beach would be cool because that's my childhood favourite beach," she said.
The only goal for Enfield was to "surf my absolute best and see where it takes me".
"It could take me nowhere (this weekend), or it could take me far," she said.
"I'm so happy that such a big comp has been brought to my hometown because they get to experience what Port is like and I think it's good for our surf community to have an event like this.
"It's a good opportunity."
