Nominations are now open for the Port Macquarie-Hastings Sports Awards.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council mayor Peta Pinson along with Sunrise Rotary president Neil Black kicked the award nominating process off on July 29.
Advertisement
The awards recognise local athletes and volunteers for their achievements in sport, with $8500 in prizes to be awarded to help our future sporting champions achieve their dreams.
Mr Black acknowledged the challenges for local sport has faced over the last two years along with the valuable role local sport plays in the community.
"Our local sporting organisations are crucial to our sense of community and provide an avenue for people of all ages to enjoy a variety of sporting activities, stay healthy, and have fun," he said.
"After two years' of disruption, we are looking forward to coming together as a community to celebrate the achievements of local athletes, teams and volunteers."
The Port Macquarie-Hastings Sports Awards celebrate the spirit, commitment and diversity of sporting accomplishments in the community.
The nomination period covers all sporting activity and achievements from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.
Mayor Peta Pinson said she's excited to continue the tradition.
"It's been a tough period for local sport since we've last held the awards. We've battled smoke from the bushfires, COVID and had lots of rain," she said.
"After last year's hiatus, it's truly great to be back celebrating our fabulous sporting community and continuing this tradition.
"I'm excited to give the next generation of sporting superstars the opportunity to take their careers to the next level, as many in our community have done before them."
The highly sought-after awards now include eight categories: Wayne Richards Sporting Scholarship, Greenmeadows Health Centre Sportsperson of the Year, AusSport Scoreboards Junior Sportsperson of the Year (Primary School age), Donovan Oates Hannaford Junior Sportsperson of the Year (High School age), Patterson Real Estate Junior Team of the Year (18 years and Under), Donovan Oates Hannaford Senior Team of the Year, Laing + Simmons Port Macquarie Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability, Hastings Physiotherapy Sporting Volunteer of the Year and Regional Australia Bank - Excellence in Sporting Achievements (awarded at judges' discretion from nominees for other awards).
Nominations are now open at sunrise-rotary.org.au/sportsawards/ and will close at midnight on September 30.
Nominations across all categories will automatically be entered into the Sportsperson of the Year Award sponsored by Greenmeadows Health Centre.
Port Macquarie Sunrise Rotary launched the Hastings Sports Awards 23 years ago to encourage participation in grassroot sport across the region and provide some financial support to local champions to help them achieve their sporting goals. Previous winners have included Olympians, professional footballers, elite cyclists and volunteers on club committees or as coaches.
This year the Sports Awards Breakfast presentation will be held at 7am on October 25 at Port Panthers and proudly sponsored by Greenmeadows Health Centre and the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise.
The Wayne Richards Scholarship was launched in 2004 by the Mayor's Sporting Fund Sub-Committee as a tribute to former Mayor Wayne Richards who established the Mayor's Sporting Fund in 1999 and was a passionate supporter of youth and sport in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. To apply for the Wayne Richards Sporting Scholarship, visit pmhc.nsw.gov.au/Wayne-Richards-Scholarship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.