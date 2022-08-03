Barber Richard Moy is putting his clippers away after almost 54 years

Local barber Richard Moy is hanging up the scissors after cutting hair in Port Macquarie for over 50 years.
Mr Moy began his career with an apprenticeship in 1968 at the age of 16 but with his 70th birthday approaching later this year, he's decided to retire.
Advertisement
"I'm getting tired and it's not as easy as it used to be," he said. "But that's the way it goes."
Born and bred in Port Macquarie, Mr Moy has cut the hair of locals, their grandparents and their children.
"They've passed me down over the generations," he said. "It's good that way. You see these kids grow up."
Nowadays, most of Mr Moy's clientele skew older with some customers claiming to have had him as their barber for over 30 years.
It's a loyalty that Mr Moy is happy to return.
He often visits customers that can't travel to the shop anymore or have been placed in nursing homes to give them their monthly trim.
As for why customers keep coming back to him, Mr Moy has a few predictions.
"I guess it's the way I cut their hair and the conversation and the price," he said.
"A lot of the other barber shops here are a fair bit dearer than me and a lot of them concentrate more on the clipper work than the scissors and combs."
Mr Moy's "scissor over the comb" style is how he often tends to cut hair rather than relying solely on the clipper's comb lengths.
When it comes to giving a good men's haircut, Mr Moy said it is important to ask customers what they want.
"People are all different. Some people want something different every time they get a haircut. Some people want the same every time they get a haircut."
When Mr Moy first began his apprenticeship, Port Macquarie was a town of roughly 7000 people.
Since then, the population has grown and there are more barber shops than ever before.
"Modern mothers want to take their kids to what they class as modern barbers [who are] basically doing... what I've been doing for 50 years."
Advertisement
But Mr Moy doesn't view all change as a negative.
The growth in the region means that his two daughters Aimee and Sally can return from university with jobs in their chosen profession.
"When I left school, anybody that went off to university didn't come back here because there was no work or professions for them."
Mr Moy has plenty to look forward to in his retirement.
A grandson, a trip to Western Australia with his wife of 47 years and his 70th birthday are enough to keep him busy.
Advertisement
He said what he will miss most is the association with his customers.
"I want to express thanks and gratitude to my customers for all their support, loyalty and friendship over the years," he said.
His barber shop has been sold to new owners but Mr Moy hopes that his customers will still return to the store.
"It's a matter of whether [the new owners] can adapt to what my customers want and if they can't, they'll lose them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.