Drivers in the Port Macquarie Hastings Valley are being urged to slow down as koala breeding season begins.
During breeding season which starts towards the end of winter, koalas are more likely to be moving across their home range in search of a mate.
The increased mobility often means that koalas are more susceptible to vehicle strikes or dog attacks.
Chairperson of Koala Conservation Australia Sue Ashton said that the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital often gained more patients during breeding season.
"When a koala sees a food tree or a mate, it will go straight to it," she said.
"It doesn't look to the left or the right if its a busy road- it just goes straight ahead."
This often means that koala's don't see risks like oncoming vehicles or dogs in backyards but Ms Ashton said that there ways that the public can help minimise harm.
"We say to the public, please slow down," she said.
"If you see a koala sign or you're aware there are koalas in the area, please slow down so you've got time to stop.
The other thing is [that] if people have got dogs... they can lock them up at night."
Evans Head CW is permanent resident at koala hospital after being found with injuries consistent with being hit by a car.
The young male koala lost his left eye and suffered minor limb and brain injuries that make it impossible for him to return to the wild.
Despite his injuries, CW is one of the lucky survivors.
The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage estimates that 3500 koalas were killed by vehicles between 1980 and 2018 but the number could be far higher due to unreported cases.
In one instance this year, the Koala Hospital saw four koalas die over a two week period due to motor vehicle strikes.
CW can now spend his days safely enjoying fresh leaves at the Koala Hospital but Ms Ashton said it was not quite the same as being in the wild.
"It's sad because when you see otherwise healthy koalas and you think, out in the wild they'd be moving between trees, they'd be mating."
Breeding season is more important than ever this year after koala population suffered immensely under the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
The gestation period for a pregnant koala last for 35 days however the koala joey will remain it it's mother's pouch for another 5 to 6 months.
After this period, however the joey will still cling to their mother for sometime after
"So it's basically one joey every 12 months if your lucky," Ms Ashton said.
"And then [the mother] weans them over a two month period so it's about 14 months until they're on their own."
The slow breeding period combined with the numbers lost due to wildlife fires is concerning.
"To lose thousands and thousands in an event that went for a few months and knowing how slowly they breed, it's going to take us decades to try and build back those koala populations," said Ms Ashton.
"To do that we need help with habitat, we need people to slow down and we need people to lock up their dogs."
