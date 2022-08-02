Applications for the NSW Government's Energy Bill Buster program to help households slash their power bills by up to $600 a year are now open.
Around 30,000 households can apply for a free solar system or energy efficient appliance upgrades that can save them up to $600 per year.
The Energy Bill Buster program provides eligible households with more choice on how they manage their energy bills.
This program enables households to make decisions that will deliver long term savings on their energy bills while making clean energy improvements to their homes.
You can switch to solar or upgrade your home fittings and appliances, which are tried and tested ways to cut your energy bills year after year.
Those renting or living in apartments who can't have solar installed may be eligible to swap their current annual rebate for a suite of energy efficient upgrades, helping to reduce demand on the grid and lower power prices for everyone.
Appliances available in the package include energy efficient fridges, dryers, air-conditioners and hot water systems as well as upgrades such as window shading and draught sealing valued at up to $4000.
The solar offer has been trialled within select regions of NSW and is rolling out statewide. The benefits aren't just for private homeowners and tenants. The solar swap will also be offered to eligible land and housing corporation tenants later this year.
Eligible households include pensioners and Department of Veterans Affairs Gold Card holders receiving the Low Income Household Rebate who can receive 10 years' worth of rebates upfront to put towards solar or appliance upgrades.
Households can check their Bill Buster eligibility and apply at energysaver.nsw.gov.au/rebate-swap
Throughout the year there are always many grant and funding opportunities for local organisations and sporting groups. In order to keep you informed about funding programs I need to know the details of your association or organisation and encourage you to provide my office with your best contact.
The Port Macquarie Electorate office phone number is 6584 0977 or send a message via my website.
