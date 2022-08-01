Port Macquarie News

2022 Commonwealth Games: Natasha van Eldik and Paige Leonhardt fly flag for Port Macquarie in Birmingham

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:15am, first published August 1 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha van Eldik will have to dust herself off and go again when the Commonwealth Games women's triples starts in Birmingham on Tuesday. Photo: AAP

Australia's women's fours quest at claiming back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medals has ended in heartbreak following a seven-shot loss to Scotland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.