Bruce Mackenzie has been interested in horse racing for over seventy years and the gallopers carrying his famous Oakfield name continued their wonderful run by landing a treble at the Port Macquarie race meeting on Monday.
The former Port Stephens Mayor purchased his first horse a few years ago and it was named Oakfield Prince after his property at Salt Ash with the popular owner enjoying great success with horses carrying this name in the years since.
Mackenzie has real passion for the sport and distributes horses to his stable of Wyong trainers which resulted in three runners competing on the eight event program.
Oakfield Redgum had two placings at Newcastle and her recent effort when finishing resolutely at Tamworth gave punters plenty of confidence for a forward showing in the opening event.
The daughter of Dundeel didn't let the side down as Aaron Bullock dashed the bay mare clear to score a comprehensive victory by over eight lengths for the Damien Lane stable.
Bullock was then engaged by Kristen Buchanan for the ride on Oakfield Triumph and the Capitalist gelding broke his maiden status on debut with a dashing win over Astern's Girl by over a length.
Oakfield Warpaint was the third Mackenzie owned runner and Aaron Bullock produced a pearl of a ride to gain the ascendency in the straight after obtaining a cosy run in-transit.
The son of Exceed and Excel raced away to score by around two lengths and provided the prominent rider with a treble together with a training double for Damien Lane.
The Nathan Doyle yard had live chances spread throughout the program, and this resulted in a training double thanks to Hypnosis and Bullinachinashop.
Hypnosis raced on the outside of Parties Galore in the early stages of the second event before the daughter of Press Statement responded to the riding efforts of Koby Jennings to career away and score by just under four lengths.
Shayleigh Ingelse was content to position Bullinachinashop behind the early speed set by Preghero and Awesome Miss later in the day before the Bull Point mare raced clear over the concluding stages to land the prize by around three lengths.
Perkova is a new arrival to the Barry Ratcliff stable and Serg Lisnyy took advantage of the front running conditions prevailing as he drove the daughter of Per Incanto straight to the lead and ran rivals ragged to break her maiden status.
Ratcliff provided a thoroughly entertaining post-race interview to Gary Kliese on Sky Racing by advising the horse is part owned by a group of police officers who might be required to provide transport for the popular Kempsey mentor.
He was also quick to point out the win by Perkova took him ahead of Chris Waller in the new season training statistics and he was keen to maintain this advantage.
The GemLife Rainbow Beach Handicap provided an absorbing battle as the outside division of Offyarocatwo, Mr Pointer and Grandellie tried to obtain clear galloping room down the crown of the home straight before being claimed along the rails by Wannawinwin.
So Good So Cool landed the major prize in the final race when Dylan Gibbons came from the rear of the field to flash down the outside section of the track and score on the Sara Ryan trained gelding.
Light rain throughout the afternoon caused racing stewards to downgrade the track to the heavy eight range with the racing pattern providing some advantage to runners positioned on the pace.
Races on the card were named in honour of Stowe Australia, GemLife Rainbow Beach, John Oxley Motors, Carlton Dry and Fastplast Building Supplies with everyone urged to support these fine brand names.
The next race meeting scheduled at the circuit is on August 12 with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
A reminder the feature race meeting for the club is approaching rapidly with the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup highlighting a wonderful day of racing set for October 7.
Massive prizemoney of half a million dollars is up for grabs for the club's premier meeting of the year with the cup shaping up as one of the best as it provides the opportunity for successful connections to contest the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick in November.
The carnival will continue on Saturday with the annual Steeline fixture with a strong program catering for most classes of horses.
The local carnival will be followed by The Kosciuszko, which is the world's richest race for country-trained horses, carrying $1.3 million in prizemoney.
Every horse in the race is nominated by a winner of the Kosciuszko sweepstakes who share in the prizemoney of their nominated horse.
$5.00 tickets in the Kosciuszko sweepstakes are available for sale through the TAB App and your local TAB venue.
The Kosciuszko race is a 1200 metre sprint contest run under set weights and penalties conditions for NSW country and ACT trained horses only and will be run at Randwick on Saturday 15th October 2022 to compliment The TAB Everest.
