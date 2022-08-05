This is part one of a news series which explores the village of Comboyne, its business community and council's solutions to its road repairs.
Comboyne business owners have formed a group to promote Comboyne as a thriving tourist destination.
Comboyne Business Group isn't a formal group, but organiser Marion Lawrence says it has a important purpose in educating visitors about everything the village has to offer, including natural attractions, activities, cafes and accommodation.
Udder Cow cafe owners Mary and Chris Holstein, along with Collected at Comboyne's Ian and Marion Lawrence are some of the group's members.
"We had a common problem," Marion said.
"We have a beautiful space that we wanted people to come visit and support our businesses."
However, due to challenges the village has struggled to attract people up the mountain.
It's has been hit with many issues aside from the COVID pandemic, including road closures and heavy rainfall.
A road update will be provided by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in the second part of this news series.
The group decided to create a new map of Comboyne to help address the issue.
"One of our aims is to present Comboyne as a vibrant, viable business community and that there's plenty to do here," Marion said.
The village holds enormous potential to boost the economy and tourism, group members say.
Comboyne Business Group members want people to know the village's population might be small, but it's mighty in what people have to offer.
"I was really amazed at the diversity...there's so much talent and so much experience from different backgrounds," Marion said.
There's an unwritten rule which residents abide by.
"If you want to do something, you just start a group," Marion said.
"We've got mahjong , we've got pottery, there's craft, a book club, the bridge club and a walking group."
Read more:
Comboyne's inaugural event to showcase its produce, landscapes and creativity was a success in 2021.
It's scheduled to take place again in October 8-9.
Gardenista is a festival of gardens, creativity and community. It highlights the natural beauty of the Comboyne plateau.
A number of different town venues, private gardens and farms will open their doors to the public.
Marion said special events, including Gardenista, play an important role in putting Comboyne on the map.
"Certainly people talk about it, and are more aware of it," she said.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, please visit www.creativecomboyne.com.au/gardenista
The Udder Cow Cafe opened its doors in December 2021 under new owners Chris and Mary Holstein.
The cafe has employed four young local people to help run the daily trade.
"People up here know how to work and their kids know how to work too," Mary said.
Like other businesses, the Udder Cow has to face ongoing issues with people taking time off due to illness.
"We're all a little bit more cautious," Chris said.
"It has had an impact at times."
The couple joined the business group because they believe communication with others is key when it comes to achieving the best outcomes for the village.
"There's huge benefits for joint promotion and sharing resources," Mary said.
Chris said he hopes Comboyne eventually grows to a point where more businesses will be able to open up through the week, rather than just on weekends or for special events.
"We can grow business, grow employment and grow economic benefit for other days of the week," he said.
Comboyne Business Group members want their formation to help foster communication with local, state and federal government representatives.
"We'd like to extend an invitation to them to come up and for us to talk to them as a group," Chris said.
They would like more consultation with council in relation to development in the village and its long term plan.
