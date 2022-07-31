Port Macquarie continued their climb towards Mid North Coast rugby's equivalent of Mount Everest after a 42-25 upset win over Hastings Valley on Saturday (July 30).
The win was five weeks after Pirates suffered a heartbreaking 33-31 loss to the Vikings when Hugh Parsons' last-second conversion waved away which would have given them a well-earned draw.
Pirates coach Cameron Gray said his team were well on the way to scaling the mountain after they inflicted the Vikings' first home defeat since the 2017 grand final.
"If I was Edmund Hillary, we're near the top mate, along with Sherpa Tenzing Norgay. We're not far off," he said.
"But we've got a lot more work to do if we want to keep climbing the mountain. We've got a foothold, but we've got to keep climbing."
The Pirates last won the first grade competition back in 2013, but are right in this year's competition up to their eyeballs.
Gray acknowledged there was "still a big mountain to climb", but they were making progress.
"We knew we had to win to stay alive and give ourselves a good chance of coming second so we take belief today... belief and confidence that we're good enough," he said.
"We probably took them down a notch or two, but [the Vikings] will be back. They're a great side; great forward pack, well-drilled."
With Tom Currey, Hugh Parsons, Andrew Boyce and Darcy Chewings leading the way the Pirates probably left a few more tries out on the field.
"We came to Oxley Oval full of respect for the Vikings, but we decided we weren't going to back down and when the momentum was against us we said we'd try and take it back," Gray said.
"By and large we were able to do that."
The win keeps Pirates in contention for a top-two finish which would see them meet the Vikings on August 13 when grand final hosting rights would be on the line.
It would also provide them with a second bite of the cherry.
"We're hunting," Gray said.
"We're hunting top two and if we can do that, we get another opportunity to play the Vikings in the major semi and we're not taking anything for granted."
While Gray conceded his team had a benefited from some good luck throughout the match which ultimately finished five tries apiece, he said it was a well-deserved victory.
"There was a bit of good fortune there as well but you make your own luck. I've said it before opportunity and preparedness equals good luck in my opinion."
The Vikings were without scrum half Adam McCormack and fly-half David Kennedy, but captain Lyndon Gale refused to use that as an excuse.
"The blokes that we had playing for us today are first graders no matter what, but we've got the luxury of having Adam and 'Snowy' in our team," he said.
"We'll never blame anything on that, that's for sure. The 15 blokes that we picked are definitely first graders."
It could be the best outcome for Hastings Valley who remain just one more win from another grand final.
Their first defeat of the season will have provided some learnings and they will no doubt benefit and be back hungrier than ever.
Gale admitted it could be the game that clicks them into gear.
"We had the goal of hosting the major semi and we've got that, so we can't sit and dwell too much; we've got to get back to work, mate, and be better," he said.
After being on top of the competition all season complacency may have crept in, but Gale said that wasn't the case.
"We're never comfortable because we always try to win footy games and they were better than us today, they wanted it more," he said.
"It's been a long time at Oxley Oval since we've been beaten by Pirates."
