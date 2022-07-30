Tom Biron led a strong local contingent as the Men's Seaside Classic golf tournament returned to the fairways at Port Macquarie for the first time since 2019 on Saturday (July 30).
Port Macquarie Golf Club professional James Single conceded they were a little rusty "pulling things together" in the lead-up although they were now looking forward to the weekend's play.
"It's nice to get back into the swing of things, pardon the pun," Single said.
"There are around 170 registered players and quite a strong field so it should be very strong competition over the two days."
The 170 players who took to the course were around what the tournament normally attracted although the numbers did come in later than usual.
"I was expecting it to fill up sooner because of a lot of other courses had been closed with the wet weather and their courses not handling it, but it filled up nice and quickly at the end," Single said.
"We still had people waiting to try and get in as well so demand to get out there was nice and high which is excellent."
While Biron was the pre-tournament favourite, there were a number of other players who could challenge for the title.
James Bodycote, Matt Hayes, Sam Hutchison, Rowan Cooper, Stefan Walker, Leon Smith, Terry Davis and David Bagust were all contenders.
"Tom's probably the favourite and it's his for the taking, but there are 16 players on a zero handicap or lower so he's still going to have to play decent to get it," Single said.
"It won't be handed to him that's for sure."
