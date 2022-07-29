Marine rescuers have had to euthanise a baby whale that became wedged in rocks at Oxley Beach on Friday morning (July 29).
Onlookers spotted the 4.2 metre juvenile humpback on the north side of the beach around 9.15am.
ORRCA volunteers and National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) arrived on scene before 10.30am.
"It was up against the rocks and was being thrashed about," NPWS area manager Shane Robinson said.
"It did have cookie cutter shark bites on it, but that's not unusual for marine species."
The whale is believed to be around one week old.
"They did a search when it first became stranded and there's no sign of the mother."
Juvenile humpbacks drink around 300 litres of milk a day, Mr Robinson said.
"To try and put it back out to sea would mean it could wash up onto rocks again in a less accessible location or it will become food for predators," he said.
Mr Robinson said the recommendation from marine experts, for the welfare of the animal, is to euthanise it.
"We have notified the Land Council to see if there are any cultural practices and we will facilitate that," he said.
Port Macquarie resident Margaret McDougall saw the whale being washed onto the rocks and said she had never seen anything like it before.
"I was walking over the headland when I saw it," she said.
"I've lived here for 12 years and I haven't seen or heard of a whale washing up into rocks like this before."
Oxley Beach is managed by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council which will transport the whale once it has been euthanased before disposing of it.
A representative of the Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council attended and was briefed on the situation.
NSW Police and Surf Lifesavers also attended the scene and assisted ORRCA and NPWS.
