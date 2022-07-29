Port Macquarie News
Tragic end for baby whale washed onto rocks at Port Macquarie's Oxley Beach

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 5:00am
Marine rescuers have had to euthanise a baby whale that became wedged in rocks at Oxley Beach on Friday morning (July 29).

