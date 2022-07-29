Rescuers from ORCCA are trying to free a small humpback whale that has washed against rocks on Oxley Beach in Port Macquarie.
Jocelyn Howden said she saw what she thought was a dolphin being washed into shore.
When she got closer, it appeared to be a small whale that had become wedged in between rocks.
"Its bleeding, it's injured, it's awful," she said.
Rescuers are using a sling to try and free the whale.
More to come.
