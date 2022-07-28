Wauchope student's four-year-long mission 'a cut above' the rest

Wauchope Primary school student Alex O'Bree has just come to the end of a four-year-long mission.
He was determined to grow his hair as long as possible, even enduring teases and taunts from classmates and other students on the school bus, in the process.
He got the idea in 2018, when his father and mother shaved their hair to raise money for Bowel Cancer Australia and the Variety Club's Hair with Heart.
Alex's dad had donated his very long hair to be made into a wig. So, a couple of days later, Alex decided he wanted to do the same.
His mum Sonia, says "he remained steadfast, focused on his goal and has shown immense tenacity."
Last Thursday (July 21), the 12-year-old's hair was finally long enough to complete his mission.
Thanks to Dan at Wauchope's the Bald Eagle Barber Shop, Alex's long locks finally had the chop.
His hair has now been posted to Hair with Heart to be made into a wig.
But that's not all, his "mission complete" has also seen Alex raise $1300 for his chosen charity Canteen Australia.
Variety Hair with Heart creates real hair wigs for those who have lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition.
Pairing a hair donation with fundraising, means donors are helping children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
If you are interested in following in Alex's footsteps, you can find out more about the program through hairwithheart@variety.org.au
