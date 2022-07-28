It's the training aid which improves a player's ability to catch the footy that was born in Port Macquarie and is currently being used to add another level to top-line coaching regimes.
CatchPro Bands co-founder Steve van Gemert saw a missing link in how local oztag and rugby league teams were training and decided to something about it.
Van Gemert said every play started with a catch regardless of the level, but if a player couldn't catch the footy the best move would be pointless.
It has now started to filter through to professional levels.
"I've got a lot of mates who are in the NRL coaching system and they put such an onus on catch-pass I felt like at local level both in rugby league and oztag we didn't do it enough," he said.
"So we came up with this training aid that helps you get a consistent catch because if you can't catch the footy you can't execute that move."
What started as two wristbands separated by a piece of elastic morphed into a training aid which can be used at varying levels from juniors all the way through to the top level.
The Port City Breakers under-16 girls league tag side and Port Macquarie Sharks first grade have also utilised the bands at training.
"They're designed to help keep your elbows, fingers and wrists all in the same spot and that's why we have three different levels of bands," van Gemert said.
"The longer bands are for the kids who are just learning so it gives them a little bit more movement and then as your skill level gets up the band gets tighter so that your movements are more precise and there's less movement."
Van Gemert said the more movement a player had in their hands as they approached the ball, the more likely they would be to drop it due to the moving parts.
"As you're moving into the footy with your hands together it keeps your whole body balanced," he said.
"Even when you're watching the footy on a Friday night and you see the dropped ball or they can't get it to the corner fast enough to execute that try, everything is catch-pass because the game is so fast now."
There are now plans to utilise the bands across other sporting codes including cricket and netball in coming months.
"It's the touch in your fingers and as you go through and get older the same principle remains... you've got to catch it," van Gemert said.
"From juniors all the way through; while the ball is coming faster at you if you're in the Australian cricket team to an under-seven for example, you've still got to catch it."
The bands can be used anywhere from the training pitch with teammates to the backyard with your family.
"You can take them home and practice in the yard with your brother, your sister, your mum or your dad and practice for two minutes or five minutes each day," van Gemert said.
"Watch how much better your catch-pass is just by doing even a couple of minutes of extras every second day."
