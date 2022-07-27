Port Macquarie News

Kew karate kids return with strong results from state event in Sydney

By Anissa Hilton
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:00am, first published July 27 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two students from the Mid North Coast Karate School at Kew recently travelled to Sydney to compete in the NSW Karate Federation's State Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.