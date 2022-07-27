Kew karate kids return with strong results from state event in Sydney

Two students from the Mid North Coast Karate School at Kew recently travelled to Sydney to compete in the NSW Karate Federation's State Cup.
The students had been training under 7th Dan Shihan Peter Beecroft, who recently passed away, with Sensei Shaun Budai and Sempai Anissa Hilton assisting the students in their preparation.
Sempai Jay Iveli and Sempai Sam Hilton competed in both the Kata and Sparring events at the tournament.
"I am extremely proud of the boys and their achievements," Sempai Anissa said.
"They always train hard and their continued dedication has paid off with the tremendous results they both achieved."
Sempai Jay Iveli competed in the Boys 12/13years Kata and Kumite Events.
He placed 3rd in Kata and placed 2nd in his Kumite event.
Sempai Sam Hilton also competed in the Boys 12/13 years Kata and Sparring events.
He placed 5th in Kata and placed 2nd in his Kumite event.
"Tournaments are about performing at the best possible level you can and being the best you can be," Sempai Anissa said.
"The NSW Karate Federation's State Cup gives students the opportunity to meet and compete with students from all over New South Wales who train in different styles of karate.
Both Sempai Jay and Sempai Sam are members of the NSW Karate Federation NSW State Team.
They will travel to Rockhampton in August to represent the state at the Australian Karate Federation Australian Titles.
"The national titles are a fantastic opportunity for both Sempai Jay and Sempai Sam to compete against some of the best karate students in the country.
"Karate isn't just about self-defence.
"Karate also teaches focus, co-ordination, self-confidence, self-esteem, goal setting and self-belief.
"Karate is a personal journey about growing stronger every day and achieving things that you once thought you couldn't.
"This is an important lesson to take into everyday life.
"Most importantly Karate is a lot of fun."
Mid North Coast Karate has classes available for students of all levels and abilities.
They cater for ages between three-years-old through to mature adults.
