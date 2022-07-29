Port Macquarie News

Fishing expert Kate Shelton shares her tips and tricks for how to catch a big one this week

By Kate Shelton
July 29 2022 - 2:00am
This weeks photo is courtesy of Ned Kellys Bait n Tackle of Lloyd Hewens a one-time columnist with a solid drummer and bream. Photo: supplied

Off the beaches this week there were plenty of juvenile mulloway caught, particularly around the mouth of Lake Cathie and even a few fish caught in the Lake. These fish are great fun on lighter gear, but you do need to be careful when releasing undersize fish. To maximise a fish's survival use techniques and rigs that increase the frequency of mouth hooked fish (rather than gut hooked).

