Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher to umpire at 2022 Masters World Cup

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
July 28 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Thresher (pictured officiating in a hockey match in 2016) will umpire in the over-35 World Cup at Nottingham next month. Photo: Ivan Sajko

A Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association umpire has had to wait three years to officiate in his first-ever Masters World Cup hockey fixture in Nottingham.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.