A Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association umpire has had to wait three years to officiate in his first-ever Masters World Cup hockey fixture in Nottingham.
Simon Thresher was originally selected for the tournament in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled those plans.
Advertisement
And while he has officiated at state, national, Trans Tasman and various international levels for the last three decades, Thresher knows umpiring is not about the people in the middle with the whistle.
The World Cup will be no different.
"You don't want to be the centre of attention; that's not your job in any way, shape or form as an official in any sport," he said.
"At that level it's about the management of the game and letting the game flow and the players shine."
It is often said that a good official in any sport is seen and not heard and it's a sentiment Thresher also shares.
"It's certainly not about us as officials or umpires or anything like that," he said.
"[The players] have been playing for a long, long time and are playing at the best level they possibly can at their age.
"For us (as umpires) it's managing the little nuances and allowing the game to flow so that it becomes a spectator sport that we expect of hockey at that level."
Thresher was looking forward to getting a first-hand look at how some of the best hockey nations in the world played, even if it was at over-35 level.
"It's actually really exciting to get in amongst all those sorts of players because at 35 they're not old by any stretch of the imagination and they've still got those top-level skills," he said.
"Having officiated at the 35s level before with Trans Tasman and other places around the world, I know the standard is going to be fantastic. It's nothing to shy away from."
Belgium, Netherlands and Germany will all challenge for the title while Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India could cause some headaches.
"Traditionally the sub-continental guys are extremely fast and skilful and those guys in the European countries just have that massive following over there and they're strong, well-structured teams," he said.
Over the last 12 months, Thresher has had more opportunities to finetune his ability with the whistle although the two years before that were a challenge.
He admitted there wasn't a lot of representative opportunities across any sports in that time so it was about putting a focus on what he knew locally.
"But these last 12 months we've started to get back out and we've undertaken a few pre-season rep tournaments at national level and the state championships have been and gone," he said.
Advertisement
"That was a good opportunity to get back into those competitive, officiating circles so we're getting back out there; fingers crossed it stays that way."
With the World Cup final scheduled for August 21, Thresher said it was always the goal to officiate a gold medal match.
"You always have the goal to shoot for the best so fingers crossed... you never know," he said.
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.