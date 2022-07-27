The SES Port Macquarie Unit has kept up their road rescue challenge success after proving their skills at the Australasian Road Rescue Organisation Challenge 2022.
Members were awarded the Directors' Shield which is awarded to the best performing SES team during the challenge.
Advertisement
Port Macquarie SES Unit has retained the shield since 2018.
Unit commander Michael Ward said he's proud of the team who travelled to Tamworth on July 22-24 to participate.
"We performed surprisingly well during the challenge and I'm proud of the members who competed," he said.
"We took a team of six who were competing, with one reserve and a manager also attending."
The challenge evaluates the current capabilities of NSW SES volunteers, Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters and other state rescue agencies in road crash rescue and related activities in a multi-agency response environment.
Teams competed in a number of activities during the challenge including a CPR challenge, trauma challenge and a controlled and entrapped rescue.
Mr Ward said these challenges provide members with the opportunity to test their skills in a simulated rescue environment.
"We had some fun while also learning a lot of new skills and testing our response and rescue abilities," he said.
"The challenges are really great because you have no idea what you're going to walk into.
"It's as close to the reality of an emergency that they can get."
Mr Ward said it's also an opportunity for the participating members to bring knowledge learnt during the challenge back to the unit.
"The challenges provide an opportunity for us to develop our unit further and to learn new skills as a team," he said.
"This knowledge that we learn at challenges like this one can then be passed on to other members of our unit."
BEFORE YOU GO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.