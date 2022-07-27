The Luminosity Youth Summit has officially returned to Port Macquarie on July 27, welcoming back young people from across the region and more than 25 of its most loved speakers from previous years to celebrate its ten-year anniversary.
Like many local and national events, Luminosity has faced uncertainty and challenges over the past two years, with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
However, summit co-founder and chair Kate Wood-Foye said the hugely popular youth summit has come back bigger and better than ever, with the all-star theme: 'A Decade of Luminosity - Courage, Creativity and Connection".
"After a three-year wait, we've just been so excited for this day to happen and to welcome everyone back," she said. "It was just amazing to stand on the stage this morning and see those 500 faces of incredibly young people looking back at us, who are all ready to experience three incredible days."
Social entrepreneur Daniel Flynn, who was Luminosity's very first guest speaker ten years ago, kicked off the event to talk about the power of resilience, while World War II Holocaust survivors Yvonne and Peter Halas shared their lived experiences in the hope of inspiring young people to have the courage to stand up in the wake of discrimination.
Elite businessman, sportsperson and cancer survivor Michael Crossland and comedian, First Nations advocate and TV personality Andy Saunders were also among the many special guest speakers today.
The event encourages creativity, excellence and innovation and fosters purpose and well-being for young people aged 15 to 25.
Close to 3,000 delegates have attended the summit over the past nine years, including young people from regional and rural areas and from a wide variety of social, economic and cultural backgrounds.
Attendees are encouraged to create action plans for success so they can move into adulthood and careers with passion, social conscience, innovation and enterprising ideas.
Ms Wood-Foye said it's "incredibly special" to be celebrating Luminosity's tenth anniversary and welcoming back a range of special guests.
"Ten years ago we had this crazy idea and a heap of volunteers came together to make it happen. We could never have known that ten years later we would be here and more than 3000 young people would be a part of it.
"Our team had a really tricky time picking the top 35 speakers and facilitators from the last ten years, but everyone we picked all have a very special message that we believe they can share with the young people here."
Taree High School student Lucy Kelleher said it's her first time attending Luminosity.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting new people from different areas, making some connections and just immersing myself in the experience," she said.
"My sister did it a few years ago and she said it was a great life experience, so I am hoping to get the same out of [Luminosity] and just make the most of it."
Lucy said she's excited to learn more about the Luminosity Youth Summit and the event's inspirational message.
"I think it will be good to just know more about Luminosity and how I can use the all the messages in my own life," she said.
Ms Wood-Foye is hoping the young crowd will learn as much as they can from the three-day event.
"I would just love young people to come away with just one idea that they can take out into the world," she said. "I just want them to believe in themselves and take all of the advice from our guest speakers and apply it to their own lives."
