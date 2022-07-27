Port Macquarie News

Luminosity Youth Summit welcomes back young people as it returns to Port Macquarie

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
The Luminosity Youth Summit has officially returned to Port Macquarie on July 27, welcoming back young people from across the region and more than 25 of its most loved speakers from previous years to celebrate its ten-year anniversary.

