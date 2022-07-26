Sweet taste of success: Port Macquarie woman's life-changing switch to support work

After spending 10 years staring at a computer screen, Ammorie Ormsby had no idea that giving someone a small green New Zealand fruit would be one of her proudest career moments.
The Port Macquarie woman was a data analyst and reliably turned up to work every day and did her job. But her heart wasn't in it. She didn't look forward to going to the office, and it wasn't rewarding.
She realised it was time for a big change, so she completed a certificate in aged care before becoming a community support worker. Ammorie has worked for Feros Care for six years now, and loves working with her clients in their homes and the wider community.
"It's the small things that clients really appreciate," she said.
"Coming in and helping them in their day-to-day life goes a long way to ensuring they can explore the world in a different way or enjoy their lives more."
Recently, Ammorie even picked out a special gift for a client who is from New Zealand.
"I'm a New Zealander as well, and I knew she hadn't been to New Zealand for a long, long time," she said.
"The day before I went to her house, I went to a fruit and veg store and I bought a New Zealand fruit, a feijoa. My client was beside herself. The smile on her face was unbelievable. And it just brought back so many memories of times that she had in New Zealand.
"That was a real highlight for me; I really felt as though I was able to give back."
As she navigated the inevitable challenges of a career change, Ammorie said she thrived by staying connected with the team at Feros Care. She goes to regular meetings and receives ongoing support to learn new skills through monthly educational programs and training.
"My top tip is to listen to whoever trains you, whoever has wisdom and knowledge in the space, and learn from their experience," she said.
But it's not just the Feros team that's been teaching Ammorie new things - her clients are full of information and stories.
"I get to learn about things I've never even thought about, which is really exciting and interesting to find out," she said.
"That's absolutely the best part of my job. I find it so rewarding."
