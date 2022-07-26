They have locked in the major semi-final at Oxley Oval on August 13, but Hastings Valley Vikings won't take their eye off the ball in the next two weeks.
That's the message from coach Hamish Mccormack following their 43-26 victory over Kempsey Cannonballs on Saturday (July 23) which ensures they could lose their next three matches with little consequence.
The unbeaten Vikings are 14 points clear of the chasing pack and now have the luxury of being able to do as they please in the remaining regular season matches.
Southern Cross University are their nearest rivals, but the Marlins can only take a maximum of 10 points from their remaining two matches.
Mccormack, however, acknowledged while it was satisfying to have locked in their third-straight grand final qualifier at home they wouldn't rest on their laurels.
"Not at all; we've got plenty of footy in front of us at the moment," he said.
"Our main goal at the start of the year is to host the major semi because it gives you two bites of the cherry, but if you've got the ability to win that game, you host the grand final."
Mccormack said there were many benefits of hosting the major semi-final which had become second-nature over the years.
The Vikings have been lucky enough to be in that position for a "significant period", but don't for a second think they plan on stopping.
A trip to Grafton in 2018 is the only time since 2014 Hastings Valley have headed away from Port Macquarie for the penultimate match of the season.
Mccormack said preparing for home semi-finals was "totally different" to any road trip.
"You've got to spend two to three hours in a car, but when you're at home you get to help set up the day before and then build from there," the coach said.
Hastings Valley traditionally pull their biggest crowds of the season with many first-timers stopping by Oxley Oval to have a look.
"People take a bit more notice when they head past on their Friday afternoon and can see everyone setting up the fence so it might click for them to get down there the following day," Mccormack said.
