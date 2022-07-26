Port Macquarie News

Hastings Valley Vikings as little as one win away from Upper Mid North Coast rugby union grand final

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
July 26 2022 - 11:07pm
Agapei Eukaliti looks to offload for Hastings Valley Vikings on Saturday. Photo: Penny Tamblyn.

They have locked in the major semi-final at Oxley Oval on August 13, but Hastings Valley Vikings won't take their eye off the ball in the next two weeks.

