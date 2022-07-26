Port City Breakers have pencilled in August 16 as when they will play their rescheduled Group 3 rugby league fixture against Old Bar Pirates.
Reserve grade will kick-off at 6.30pm with first grade at 7.45pm.
The original fixture had to be postponed on July 16 due to a COVID outbreak in the Old Bar squad.
It comes after August 2 was released as the date the first and reserve grade fixtures would be played, but Breakers president Geoff Kelly said that was incorrect.
The Breakers would have been scheduled to play the second-placed Forster, fourth-placed Pirates and then third-placed Port Sharks all in the space of seven days if the August 2 date was to proceed.
A fortnight later is a more suitable time for the ladder-leading Breakers who will now play fifth-placed Wauchope, third-placed Old Bar and then last-placed Taree to close out the competition rounds.
"We get the choice because it's our home game. We looked at the draw, we looked at who would be available and those are the dates we picked," Kelly said.
"Old Bar will probably kick up a stink, but that's bad luck. It's our dates, it's our time and we discussed originally that we were looking at later in the year towards the end of the competition.
"It will be the second-last round."
The under-18s and ladies league tag fixtures will now be played on August 18.
Being a home fixture, Port City holds all the aces and should the Pirates refuse to agree to play on the new date, it is believed they will then have to forfeit if both clubs don't come to an agreement.
Meanwhile, the top-of-the-table clash between the Breakers and Forster-Tuncurry will go ahead on the back field at Regional Stadium on Saturday (July 30).
A combination of the recent wet weather, a Port Sharks fixture scheduled for Sunday (July 31) and preserving the field's surface meant something had to give.
"We'll just have to buy 37 balls because they'll all be kicked into the pond where the Hydro Golf is, but that's our problem and we'll have to worry about that later," Kelly said.
