Port Macquarie News

Scheduling nightmare as Port City Breakers confirm new date for Old Bar Pirates Group 3 rugby league stoush

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
July 26 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City fullback Cody Robbins looks for a gap in the Macleay Valley defence. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Port City Breakers have pencilled in August 16 as when they will play their rescheduled Group 3 rugby league fixture against Old Bar Pirates.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.