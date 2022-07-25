Port Macquarie News

Varroa mite detected on Mid North Coast, new biosecurity zone set up

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2022 - 11:20am, first published July 25 2022 - 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Drop Honey is based at Johns River and run by Ana Martin and her partner Sven. Picture: Amber Drop Honey

A new detection of varroa mite has been confirmed near Nana Glen north-west of Coffs Harbour, leading to another set of biosecurity zones.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.