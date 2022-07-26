Port Macquarie-Hastings residents are calling for an Emergency Response Beacon (ERB) to be relocated at Shelly Beach.
Zygy Barratt and her partner Steve McGrath are regular beachgoers.
They say the ERB impacts the visual landscape of Shelly Beach, and takes away from the significance of the area as an important cultural and historical site.
The couple are disappointed no community consultation was conducted in relation to the ERB location.
According to the Surf Life Saving (SLS) NSW website, beacons are being placed at various blackspot locations along the NSW coast.
The units are designed to provide fast communication to the SLSNSW state operations centre in an emergency, the website says.
Zygy is supportive of having an ERB at Shelly Beach, but said it's needs to be in a different location.
She has written to council and SLSNSW to voice her concerns.
Within a couple of hours, nearly 50 signatures were collected from the beach in support of the letter.
"Indicative of the overwhelmingly negative response to the site chosen for this eyesore," Zygy said.
Rick Thomson-Jones was one of the people who signed the letter.
He creates art installations at Shelly Beach.
Rick said the ERB has caused 'visual pollution'.
There are bench seats which people can sit on to admire the view of Shelly Beach.
However, Rick said their outlook is now impaired by the beacon.
"They've got this monstrosity in front of them," he said.
Steve and Zygy say the 'dominating presence' of the ERB is impacting on the atmosphere at Shelly Beach.
"[It's] destroying the enjoyment of this particular site, its beloved local history and community activities," Zygy said.
"[The ERB is] detracting from its popularity as a local, national and international tourist attraction."
A spokesperson from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council said the decision to install the ERB in the location came after significant research into beach safety.
"Shelly Beach was identified as a high risk location," she said.
"It was determined the installation of an ERB would decrease the response time from lifesavers and lifeguards when attending an incident in this area."
The spokesperson said community consultation did not take place because the ERB is classified as essential lifesaving equipment.
A spokesperson from SLSNSW said the organisation is happy to discuss or consider other locations for the beacon.
The consultation would take place with council and lifeguards.
The SLSNSW spokesperson said any relocation discussion would need to take into account reliable signal being available to connect the beacon to the operations centre in Sydney.
It is currently connected to the operations centre via 4G signal.
The current position of the beacon was chosen specifically, after feedback was provided by lifeguards about recent incidents.
"Unless the beacon is obvious and easy to access, it may not be effective in the event of an emergency and Shelly Beach has been the site of numerous drownings over the years," the spokesperson said.
