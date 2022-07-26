The Hastings Secondary College's Westport Campus commenced NAIDOC week celebrations at the school with a cultural dance performed by students at special Monday (July 25) assembly.
Aboriginal students from both the Westport and Port Macquarie campus came together to perform a traditional dance at the formal assembly in celebration of NAIDOC week.
For Birpai, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggir man Steven Donovan, it was a proud moment.
"I was very overwhelmed and proud of them to take part in it and be proud of who they are and to share their stories through dance," he said.
"It's good to practice that culture and keep it alive."
As a former student at the school, Mr Donovan has been visiting the campus for years to teach students traditional dance and had choreographed the performance with students the week prior.
Many of the students who performed had previously never taken part in a traditional dance performance.
Sista Connections program staff member Shelby Grainger shared similar sentiments with Mr Donovan.
"A lot of those kids will not even speak or read out loud in class so for them to get up in front of the whole school and do a dance was incredible to see," she said.
"It was a pretty special moment for the kids to embrace that cultural aspect and try something that they haven't done before."
Guest speakers following the performance included community educator and 2021 NAIDOC Uncle of the Year winner Uncle Adrian Daley as well as school alumna and Australian rugby league footballer Simone Smith.
Students later partook in activities throughout the day such as rock painting, scratch art, games and dance.
