Hastings Secondary College commence NAIDOC week celebrations with dance performance

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
July 26 2022 - 6:00am
The Hastings Secondary College's Westport Campus commenced NAIDOC week celebrations at the school with a cultural dance performed by students at special Monday (July 25) assembly.

