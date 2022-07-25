Port Macquarie News

Wauchope Water Treatment Plant $5.5 million upgrade well underway

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated July 25 2022 - 10:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Adam Roberts, Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson, Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and mayor Peta Pinson tour the Wauchope Water Treatment Plant. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Increased water security into the future will result from a multi-million dollar upgrade to the Wauchope Water Treatment Plant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.