Increased water security into the future will result from a multi-million dollar upgrade to the Wauchope Water Treatment Plant.
The state government joined forces with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to fund the $5.5 million project.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the investment will triple the plant's daily capacity from seven to 21 megalitres.
Mr Anderson said the funding enabled the council to provide water security not only now but well into the future.
The upgrade is well underway after the work to install an additional membranes system to filter the water.
A chlorine dosing facility will be added to boost the plant's ability to treat water during storms and heavy rain.
Mr Anderson, Oxley MP Melinda Pavey, mayor Peta Pinson and deputy mayor Adam Roberts joined council staff on a visit to the water treatment plant at Rosewood, west of Wauchope, on Monday, July 25.
Cr Pinson said the upgrade tripled the plant's capacity and council was going to be able to draw water in times of high turbidity after rain when the river had a volume of sediment and nutrients.
"During the wet season over the past couple of years and the flooding, there were many times when we had to stop drawing [water] from the river," she said.
"With a growing region like ours, that puts real pressure on our water reserves."
Cr Pinson said the water clarity and quality had been increased through the Wauchope Water Treatment Plant.
Ms Pavey said the project gave more security of clean water and added to the resilience and the network.
"The improvements to this water treatment plant will allow more water to be extracted from the river during periods of high flows, helping to safeguard the region's future water security," she said.
The project is jointly funded with $1.4 million from the state government's Safe and Secure Water Program and $4.1 million from the council.
The design and construction tender for the chlorine dosing facility will be awarded in November. Construction is expected to begin in March 2023 and be completed by December 2023.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
