Young guns Aston Pollard, Nick Smith and Cuban Piper all played integral roles as Port City Breakers thumped Macleay Valley Mustangs 52-6 at Lake Cathie Sporting Complex on Sunday (July 24).
Halfback Pollard set up the first two tries of the afternoon before Piper finished with a double and Smith ended up with a personal tally of 16 points courtesy of a try and six goals in the 10-tries-to-one victory.
It was an impressive homecoming of sorts for Pollard who played junior footy for Lake Cathie until 2018 before he went to Port Sharks. He joined the Breakers in 2021.
Teenage winger Corey Lewis - another youngster who played junior footy at Lake Cathie - also crossed for a first-half try and could have had another couple with a bit more luck.
Yet another teenager - Ty-Jesse Brabant - provided spark off the bench.
The Breakers led 6-0 after 25 minutes before they scored three tries in seven minutes to set up an unassailable 24-0 lead at the break.
Unsurprisingly, the competition leaders were a bit clunky in the opening 25 minutes, but captain Richie Roberts said once they settled into their rhythm it was all one-way traffic.
"I knew it was going to be sloppy in patches, but once we kicked into our rhythm and and started completing and putting back-to-back sets together, it really opened up out there for us," he said.
"It was good after the 25-minute mark where we clicked into our rhythm."
While Pollard, Smith, Piper and Lewis all had strong performances, another three under-18s started off the bench in Brabant, Josh Power and Tyrese Dungay.
The future at Port City looks bright.
"All those young kids are starting to find their feet," Roberts said.
"I think we're up to six [players] this year we've debuted from under-18s which is good and we plan to get as many boys through with the experience around them we have at the moment."
The Breakers still have experienced forwards Dan Dumas and Chris Piper to come back in the next few weeks with the duo watching on from the sidelines on Sunday.
Roberts said there was now a lot of competition for players who hope to earn their way into the top 17 with the semi-finals fast approaching.
"Some of the juniors are really good and are pushing for spots so as far as first grade, everyone is under pressure for their spot so it's up to them now," he said.
Macleay Valley captain Isaiah Barker's 53rd minute try was the rare shining light for the Mustangs who were undermanned right from kick-off.
Tirell Dungay, Malcolm Webster, Ant Cowan and Bailey Thompson were all pre-game scratchings.
"It was a tough day at the office; we had a fair few boys missing (and) some key players (out) that really had an effect, but I'm still proud of the boys," Barker said.
The captain said there were small positives to take out of the game, although once the Breakers put the foot down, the Mustangs had no answers.
"We had little 10-minute spurts where we were in the game and in the grind and we had some physical 'D' and we put together some plays," he said.
"But just missing those key players - especially Mal Webster and Ant Cowan - who are our two old-head halves... they steer us around the park and without them it was just a bit clunky at times."
The Mustangs finished the match with 12 men after hooker Cecil Lardner was sent from the field for dissent in the 63rd minute.
"In the second half where we lost a player there's not much you can do against a strong side like the Breakers and it got away from us," Barker said.
"I don't want to talk too highly about them, but they've got a strong team and they can win the comp if they want."
First grade: Port City Breakers 52 (tries: Cuban Piper 2, Richie Roberts 2, Jesse Douglas 2, Nick Smith, Corey Lewis, Kurt Durbridge, Cody Robbins. Goals: Cuban Piper 0/2, Nick Smith 6/8) defeated Macleay Valley Mustangs 6 (tries: Isaiah Barker. Goals: Shane Davis-Caldwell 1/1)
Send-offs: Cecil Lardner (Macleay Valley Mustangs)
Under-18s: Port City Breakers 18 defeated Macleay Valley Mustangs 10
Reserve grade: Port City Breakers 18 defeated Macleay Valley Mustangs 10
