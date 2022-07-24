Port Macquarie News
Port City Breakers thump Macleay Valley Mustangs in Group 3 rugby league clash at Lake Cathie Sporting Complex

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
July 24 2022
Cuban Piper crossed for two tries in Port City's 52-6 win over Macleay Valley. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Young guns Aston Pollard, Nick Smith and Cuban Piper all played integral roles as Port City Breakers thumped Macleay Valley Mustangs 52-6 at Lake Cathie Sporting Complex on Sunday (July 24).

